Wellington team takes out grand prize in cyber security challenge

Tuesday, 26 July, 2022 - 09:57

The 9th annual New Zealand Cyber Security Challenge was held at the University of Waikato over the weekend with plenty of prizes handed out and lots of virtual glory for the participants.

The grand prize winners - Team Covid-Brain consisting of Ava Rider, Leon Bowie (both studying in Wellington) and Jamie McClymont (CyberCX) from Wellington - took away the $1500 prize as well as a free course for certification through Offensive Security for each team member, valued at around US$5000 in total.

Waikato University Senior Lecturer in Computer Science, Dr Vimal Kumar says the talent and ability of the participants gets better each year.

"This year we had a high school student from Wellington who wound up competing on his own, without his team members. However, he held his own and took out the High School prize in a hard-fought tie-breaker with a team from Christchurch.

"Over the two days we hosted around 300 people. Participants compete in their own category - high school, tertiary or industry - and there are plenty of prizes to go around."

The winner for the Waikato and Cardiff challenge was also announced on Friday, with congratulations going to Alexander Stokes.

Dr Kumar says the variety of challenges, the ability to network and learn from industry experts, and the chance to extend their own knowledge made the weekend a great experience for everyone involved.