Help@hand expands support for family violence in NZ

Wednesday, 27 July, 2022 - 06:49

Help is on its way for New Zealanders suffering from tech abuse. Technology facilitated abuse (TFA) uses tech to coerce, stalk or harass someone.

It is overwhelmingly gendered with 96 per cent of perpetrators being male and 93 per cent of victims are women.

Now, thanks to the Help@hand Trust, help is on its way for New Zealanders suffering from this abuse.

Help@hand is taking inquiries and referrals for a remote tech assessment service which provides support for victim survivors to identify and remove unwanted tracking, hacking or surveillance from their devices.

Help@hand founder Sir Ray Avery says working to support New Zealanders suffering from family violence he became aware that TFA is a major problem in Aotearoa.

"That’s why we are thrilled to announce that, in partnership with Protective Group Australia, we will be offering remote assessments and prevention methods for New Zealanders suffering from TFA.

"We have already conducted trials in New Zealand with great success using the protective group’s novel, remote assessment tools of TFA.

Protective group chief executive Stephen Wilson says they find in Australia that TFA is prevalent in nine out of 10 family harm cases referred to them.

"We need to adapt to the ever-changing tech landscape to ensure we are not only disrupting TFA but eliminating it. While assessments of TFA have traditionally been delivered face to face, our ground-breaking, remote assessments, allow us to intervene earlier to ensure that more people feel safe.

"Our values very much align with Help@hand’s and we are honoured to play a part in supporting New Zealanders suffering from TFA.

"We are also very encouraged by the positive feedback already received through our New Zealand trials and look forward to empowering more Kiwis in protecting their technology and safety as we have done in Australia."

Avery says the old adage that sticks and stones may break my bones but words can never hurt me, is not true in the tech world.

"I am pleased that we can now offer a proven, remote solution to combat TFA and let families get on with their lives free from fear."