'Critical Aotearoa AI summit will help pave the way'

Wednesday, 10 August, 2022 - 06:35

New Zealand’s vital AI event next month, Aotearoa AI Summit, will help pave the way for the future of artificial intelligence around the country, to help the economy.

The AIForumNZ says it is anticipating fluid intelligence, a more complex use of AI which will allow technology to combine different forms of knowledge to solve more complex problems.

"Waikato University recently installed some of the most advanced AI systems in the world," AIForumNZ executive director Madeline Newman says.

"The installation follows a pledge by the country to become a world leader in AI research and development. This AI system can quickly and efficiently process huge amount of data which allows AI and machine learning intelligence to solve complex problems," Newman says.

"We’re committed to advancing the Aotearoa AI ecosystem so that we can realise the immense opportunities AI represents for the tech industry and our business economy. The summit in Auckland on September 12 will be a big stepping stone for AI in New Zealand.

"We are seeing clever use of AI which will be essential for solving some of New Zealand’s most pressing challenges from improving health outcomes and managing cities better to environmental sustainability.

"Our recent research looked into the five key environmental outcomes for Aotearoa where AI can deliver meaningful solutions from both modern science and matauranga Mâori perspectives.

"The cost of inaction is rising exponentially and AI can help uncover hidden patterns that may help us create a better New Zealand for all.

"This focus on AI in action is the central theme of the upcoming summit with top national and international speakers discussing the latest trends in AI.

"However AI is not a silver bullet, so there will also be important work on subjects like ethical AI and use of data."

The annual summit provides an opportunity for people and organisations at the cutting edge of the AI wave to gather, learn and ensure Kiwi’s get the best from this rapidly developing technology.

The AI Forum is part of the NZTech Alliance and is a not for profit working with government and industry on the development of a national AI strategy for New Zealand.

AI can boost Aotearoa New Zealand’s biodiversity and help in the fight against climate change. It can support environmental sustainability.