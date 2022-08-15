Public input sought to inform privacy rules for biometrics

Monday, 15 August, 2022 - 10:31

Privacy Commissioner Michael Webster is encouraging New Zealanders to have their say on the use of biometric information in Aotearoa New Zealand.

The Office of the Privacy Commissioner today launched its consultation paper, Privacy Regulation of Biometrics in Aotearoa New Zealand, and will be seeking public feedback until 30 September 2022.

"Biometric technologies can have major benefits, including convenience, efficiency and security, but they can also create significant risks, including risks relating to surveillance and profiling, lack of transparency and control, and accuracy, bias and discrimination," said Mr Webster.

Mr Webster said this consultation aimed to hear from New Zealanders amid growing concern over this issue, such as examples of stores using Facial Recognition Technology as part of their CCTV systems.

"Our biometric information is uniquely sensitive to each of us. It’s the biological and behavioural details that make us who we are - it can include our facial details, voice, fingerprints or even how we walk," Mr Webster said.

"Technology and privacy don’t need to be mutually exclusive, but organisations using biometrics do need to have appropriate safeguards and protocols."

Submissions will help inform the potential drafting of further guidance or rules, enabling organisations to innovate and benefit from emerging technologies while protecting people from harm under the Privacy Act.

The consultation document features a set of specific questions for people to answer aimed at building on information first presented in an OPC position paper on biometrics released last year.

"Different cultures can also hold different beliefs. We are looking forward to learning more from within te ao MÄori, for example, about protections for tangata whenua."

After analysing all feedback, the Office of the Privacy Commissioner will aim to share its findings and proposed regulatory approach by the end of this year. This will be the first of a series of consultations on privacy-related issues over the next year.

The Privacy Regulation of Biometrics in Aotearoa New Zealand consultation paper is available here . Send submissions to biometrics@privacy.org.nz or other ways of contacting us can be found here