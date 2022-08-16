PriceSpy reports 'significant jump' in popularity for Bluetooth tracking devices

Tuesday, 16 August, 2022 - 09:00

With recent data from PriceSpy confirming consumer purchase interest for suitcases increased significantly this winter, it seems Kiwis may also be looking to invest in technology to help them keep a closer eye on their luggage.

According to PriceSpy insights:

Historical click data across the shopping category of suitcases grew massively across the winter months in New Zealand, increasing +578 per cent year on year-;

Interestingly, popularity for Bluetooth tracking devices has also been found to be skyrocketing - jumping +376 per cent year on year-- and +152 per cent across the last 30 days---.

Liisa Matinvesi-Bassett, New Zealand country manager for PriceSpy, says: "Our insights indicate Kiwis are certainly looking to dust off their passports and travel at the moment.

"As well as popularity for suitcases being on the up, our consumer purchase interest data for Bluetooth tracking devices is also significantly rising, which is unusual for this particular shopping category."

Liisa continues: "But as momentum gathers in the news around passengers losing luggage at international airports, it seems Kiwis are looking to take extra precautions to help them keep a closer eye on their suitcases, looking to buy gadgets such as the Apple AirTag and the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag.

"Bluetooth tracking devices are great for international travel. As well as being affordable on the wallet, they help passengers feel more rest-assured about the whereabouts of their luggage whilst in transit and at international airports."

How do Bluetooth tracking devices work?

Bluetooth tracking tags use bluetooth technology to pair together with a mobile phone device.

People simply pop a tag in their suitcase or backpack - and should the item go amiss or get misplaced, they can then log onto their mobile app to find the tag’s (and bag’s) exact location.

Using the Apple AirTag with the Find My app, for example, users will be able to see the tag’s exact location on a map. The app also has a feature that directs the user towards the direction of the tag (and shares how many metres and kilometres away it is).

Should passengers be faced with the overwhelming task of finding their bag amongst hundreds of other lost cases at an airport, the Find My app can also be set to sound off an alarm, to make finding the lost item easier.

Most-popular Bluetooth tracking devices on PriceSpy:

Product

Cheapest price listed on PriceSpy

1.

Apple AirTag (single)

From $49.00

2.

Apple AirTag (four pack)

From $180.24

3.

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag

From $48.99

Liisa concludes: "For those that do not wish to purchase a new bluetooth tracking device to travel with, with lots of luggage pieces looking similar, another idea to help passengers identify their case at a busy airport terminal or on a conveyor belt is to customise it.

"Attach some bright colours to the case securely - and make it look completely unique. That way, should the suitcase get lost, it can be instantly identifiable to both the passenger, as well as airport staff."

