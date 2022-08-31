New PriceSpy research reveals popularity for home security cameras is soaring

Wednesday, 31 August, 2022 - 09:02

Popularity for smart home security cameras is soaring, according to latest figures released from the fully impartial price and product comparison site, PriceSpy.

Since the start of July, PriceSpy’s research found consumer purchase interest for home security cameras, such as the Eufy eufyCam 2C Pro (2 pcs), grew exponentially year-on-year, increasing by over seventy six per cent (+76 per cent).

Source: Consumer purchase interest data from PriceSpy for home security cameras (light blue is 2021 and dark blue is 2022)

Liisa Matinvesi-Bassett, New Zealand country manager for PriceSpy, says: "This year, there has been a marked increase in the number of Kiwis that have been looking to buy a home security camera, to help them keep a closer eye on their home. We believe this change may be caused by a number of influencing factors:

Recently, there has been a surge in crime being reported across the New Zealand media landscape, with ram raids in particular appearing to happen more.

Instead of working from home all the time, many New Zealanders may also be back in the office.

Finally, with international borders back open, people may also be looking to escape the winter for warmer climates."

But price also come into play

Unlike many other goods and services at the moment, PriceSpy’s pricing data revealed the average weighted price across the most-popular home security cameras fell year-on-year.

July 2022

July 2021

Difference

$387

$460

-$73 (-16%) less in July 2022 vs July 2021

Liisa concludes: "Our historical pricing insights suggest average price points across the most-popular home security cameras dropped this year (down -16 per cent July 2022 vs July 2021), which may also be impacting overall popularity.

"Even though prices appear to be falling, for anyone that’s looking to buy a home security camera or system, before people head to the shops and scope out what’s available, we still recommend shoppers carry out important price research first.

"This is because price points change on a daily basis. Conducting price research is quick, free and easy to do.

"As well as helping people save lots of money in the long run, carrying out price research help shoppers ensure they are not paying over the odd prices."

Most-popular security cameras on PriceSpy:

Product

Cheapest price on PriceSpy

Eufy eufyCam 2C Pro (2pcs) + HomeBase

Prices from $491.96

Eufy eufyCam 2C Pro (4pcs) + HomeBase

Prices from $799

Eufy eufyCam 2C Pro (3pcs) + HomeBase

Prices from $639

