‘Netiquette’ campaign aims to dial down online 'hostility and harmful lies'

Wednesday, 7 September, 2022 - 08:01

Te Kahui Tika Tangata, the Human Rights Commission, has launched a new stage of its Dial it Down campaign, called ‘Netiquette’, which reminds people to put their best foot forward when engaging with others online.

Chief Human Rights Commissioner Paul Hunt says everyone is responsible for what they say and do online.

"We should absolutely embrace the freedom of expression that is possible in online spaces as a vital human right in a dynamic democracy. The Netiquette campaign is a simple reminder that this fundamental human right comes with critically important responsibilities.

These responsibilities include not being racist, misogynist, antisemitic, Islamophobic, or homophobic, not inciting violence or inflaming hatred, and not spreading lies.

"We all have freedom of speech as well as the responsibility to respect other human rights, such as non-discrimination, safety and security, free and fair elections, and reliable information.

"A decent democracy requires all of us to strike reasonable balances between competing human rights," says Mr Hunt.

The Netiquette campaign reminds people to show manaaki, respect privacy, argue ideas not people, and leave out the swear words. The campaign includes 13 tips for online etiquette and will be shared on the Human Rights Commission’s social media channels.

The Chief Executive of Netsafe, Brent Carey, says their last quarterly review revealed the year has been even tougher for many online than in 2021. Between April and June 2022, Netsafe received 6,596 reports overall, which is a 9.4% percent increase compared to the last quarter.

"The consequences of online harms have really started to hit home. Netiquette is a helpful reminder of the role we all have in creating safe and positive online spaces.

"Netsafe is also working to ensure that it’s not just individuals who have responsibilities, but the digital platforms themselves are accountable for safe and positive online spaces," says Mr Carey.

In the experience of the Human Rights Commission’s Dispute Resolution team, people might say and do things online, such as make abusive or discriminatory comments, that they wouldn't ordinarily say or do face-to-face. By the time they meet face-to-face in a dispute resolution process, they are often more respectful and aware of the impact they can have on others.

Chief Human Rights Commissioner Paul Hunt is urging people to be discerning with what and how they share.

"If you have any doubts about the reliability of a piece of content, then don’t share it. If you aren’t comfortable with the language used in the content, even if it might help prove your point, again, don’t share it," says Mr Hunt.

"Manaakitanga is about showing respect and care for others, and that’s what Netiquette is encouraging," says Mr Hunt.

The Human Rights Commission is urging people to pick up the phone and seek support instead of venting anger or anxiety online. 1737 is a non-judgmental support line available 24 hours, 7 days a week that people can call or text for free, by dialling 1737.

If you think you have experienced discrimination, the Human Rights Commission offers a free, impartial, and confidential dispute resolution service, and can connect you with support. To learn more about options available to you, call 0800 496 877 or email infoline@hrc.co.nz

People can also see the Netiquette campaign messages on the Commission’s DialItDown.co.nz website.

Notes:

The 13 tips of Netiquette include:

1. Keep it human

2. Show kindness. Aroha atu

3. Know your audience

4. Put your best foot forward

5. Share what you know

6. Forgive mistakes. Aroha mai

7. Don't abuse your power

8. Argue ideas not people

9. Respect privacy

10. Keep it civil

11. Don't be racist, homophobic, transphobic, or discriminatory.

12. Leave the swear words out of it

13. Don't instigate or encourage violence.

Further information from Netsafe: Between April and June 2022, Netsafe experienced a 9.6% percent increase in personal harm reports, including a 33.6 percent increase in ‘other’ reports reflecting a broad range of online harms.