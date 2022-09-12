Video game translated to celebrate Te Wiki o Te Reo Maori - Technaturally Games

Monday, 12 September, 2022 - 05:00

Managing Director of Technaturally Games, John Gillanders, is celebrating Te Wiki o Te Reo MÄori with a new version of his mobile video game Colibrium translated into Te Reo MÄori by a certified MÄori translator. Mr Gillanders says "I always wanted to translate the game and felt it was most important to ensure that it was translated into Te Reo MÄori since it’s such an important part of our culture here in Aotearoa New Zealand. My own Reo knowledge is slowly growing as I have been practising increasing my vocabulary using the ‘Drops’ language learning app over the past couple of years, and am now working through the 'Te Ao MÄori for Professionals' course through Education Perfect, which I am finding to be really valuable and enjoyable. My long-term goal is to become fluent and be able to help my young daughter and whÄnau learn along the way. It is great to see a renaissance of the language and so much interest in learning it nowadays, as well as more people such as myself gaining a better understanding of Te Ao MÄori."

Technaturally Games is a small independent video game company based in Åtepoti/Dunedin. Colibrium is its first video game, with unique gameplay utilising colour-mixing and matching in a way that encourages mindfulness in the person playing.

Colibrium can be downloaded free for iPhone/iPad from the App Store and for Android phones and tablets from the Play Store, or from www.Technaturally.games. As well as Te Reo MÄori, the game is available in English (NZ/UK or US), Spanish, Chinese (Simplified or Traditional) and Japanese. A paid version is available with no advertising and no in-app purchases for $3.50.