Video game translated to celebrate Te Wiki o Te Reo Maori - Technaturally Games

Managing Director of Technaturally Games, John Gillanders, is celebrating Te Wiki o Te Reo MÄori with a new version of his mobile video game Colibrium translated into Te Reo MÄori by a certified MÄori translator. Mr Gillanders says "I always wanted to translate the game and felt it was most important to ensure that it was translated into Te Reo MÄori since it’s such an important part of our culture here in Aotearoa New Zealand. My own Reo knowledge is slowly growing as I have been practising increasing my vocabulary using the ‘Drops’ language learning app over the past couple of years, and am now working through the 'Te Ao MÄori for Professionals' course through Education Perfect, which I am finding to be really valuable and enjoyable. My long-term goal is to become fluent and be able to help my young daughter and whÄnau learn along the way. It is great to see a renaissance of the language and so much interest in learning it nowadays, as well as more people such as myself gaining a better understanding of Te Ao MÄori."
Technaturally Games is a small independent video game company based in Åtepoti/Dunedin. Colibrium is its first video game, with unique gameplay utilising colour-mixing and matching in a way that encourages mindfulness in the person playing.
Colibrium can be downloaded free for iPhone/iPad from the App Store and for Android phones and tablets from the Play Store, or from www.Technaturally.games. As well as Te Reo MÄori, the game is available in English (NZ/UK or US), Spanish, Chinese (Simplified or Traditional) and Japanese. A paid version is available with no advertising and no in-app purchases for $3.50.
