Kordia Cyber Academy to target the cyber skills shortage

Kordia is launching its second annual Kordia Cyber Academy, a programme started last year to address New Zealand’s cyber security skills crisis.

The Kordia Cyber Academy is a six-week intensive course that will provide New Zealanders looking to enter the industry with practical, hands-on training in cyber security, delivered by some of the country’s top cyber security professionals.

Kordia Group CEO, Shaun Rendell, says the academy is an excellent foundation for those wanting real insight into the cyber security industry.

"Students will learn best-practice from our experts, who detect and respond to actual cyber security alerts and events every day. Gaining exposure to the operations that keep businesses safe from digital threats is excellent preparation for those looking to enter the workforce," says Rendell.

Globally, cyberattacks and incidents have increased dramatically, with the international cost of cybercrime estimated to now be around $600 billion. Closer to home, the Reserve Bank used data from banks and the insurance sector to estimate the cost of cybercrime in New Zealand to be between $80-$140 million each year.

Demand for skilled cyber security professionals has skyrocketed - with 3.5 million unfilled cyber security jobs needing to be filled globally in 2021.

The Kordia Cyber Academy is an active measure to bolster New Zealand’s cyber security sector and nurture Kiwi talent in a rewarding and sought-after profession.

"As one of the country’s leading cyber security providers, Kordia has a responsibility to play an active role in developing cyber talent.

"Our ambition with the academy is to develop talented individuals, who can help build a more cyber resilient New Zealand," says Rendell.

Improving diversity in cyber security

Rendell says the previous cohort included a diverse range of students, with a nearly even split of women and men coming into the academy from a variety of different backgrounds. He hopes that this year’s programme will attract an even more diverse group of applicants.

"The technology industry faces challenges around diversity, particularly gender balance. At Kordia, we know that diversity is a strength when it comes to building high performing teams. This is very true of the cyber security industry, where the ability to think differently is key when developing defensive strategies. We hope the academy will continue to bring a range of people from all walks of life into the industry."

Rendell says the academy isn’t just for young people or students. Applications are encouraged from those looking to change careers.

"Many of Kordia’s cyber specialists have entered the industry from other careers - we have engineers, a former police officer, and even a chef within our ranks."

Sumedha Mukherjee, a graduate from the last intake, says she found the Kordia Cyber Academy to be a valuable learning experience - and a pivotal stepping stone into her current role as Security Analyst at Kordia.

"You learn something new every day and meet skilled and like-minded people. I really enjoy the aspect of protecting businesses from cyber-attacks and being able to work with a range of tools."

Another graduate, Noah Bonneaud, agrees, adding that industry context was a key benefit of the programme.

"Getting exposure into the working environment was a great experience, and I learned a lot compared to the academic content covered at university. It allowed me to improve my skills and knowledge base," says Bonneaud, now a Vulnerability Management Specialist at Kordia.

The academy will be conducted face-to-face in central Auckland, structured as 18 hours, three days a week.

The selection process involves an online application and a one-on-one interview. Successful applicants will receive a scholarship offer along with further details on the course and timings.

