NZ Tech Leader, Jamie Baddeley appointed as Ackama General Manager

Wednesday, 12 October, 2022 - 09:37

New Zealand social good technology company Ackama, has announced the appointment of Jamie Baddeley, to support its continued global growth.

Ackama, long-time specialists in cloud platforms, open-source software and end-user design, have worked on leading technology projects for organisations such as the NZX Emissions Trading Scheme, Alcohol and Drug Foundation of Australia, New Zealand Sign Language Dictionary, and Victoria Public Sector Commission.

Ackama CEO, Breccan McLeod-Lundy says technology leader Jamie Baddeley has a demonstrated history of commitment to innovation and socially-focused technology and will build on Ackama’s established record of delivering significant platform changes and enabling agencies to thrive in complex digital environments.

"We are delighted to welcome Jamie Baddeley as General Manager for New Zealand as an increased demand for strong human-centred design and innovation continues globally across digital innovation projects. Jamie is an experienced leader with an aligned focus on quality in delivery, technology capability, staff culture and a commitment to social impact," says Breccan McLeod-Lundy.

Baddeley has over 30 years experience in the telecommunications, internet, information technology and energy sectors. Formerly Managing Director of Axos Systems, Baddeley has also held key leadership technology roles across New Zealand including president of InternetNZ, trustee of the NZ Network Operators Group (NZNOG) and president of the ISP Association of NZ.

In July this year Baddeley was made a Fellow of InternetNZ in recognition of his 15 years of service through many reforms and events of national significance. During his tenure as President of InternetNZ (2014 - 2021) Baddeley oversaw InternetNZ’s response to the Christchurch terrorist attack, a significant increase in community funding initiatives as well as an advancement of organisational, cultural, technical and policy objectives.

"Over the last decade or more Ackama has demonstrated the strength of its convictions by consistently using technology for good purposes. I’m so happy to join Ackama at this time to help with our shared ambitions of continuing to do that, but at a much greater scale and impact." says Jamie.