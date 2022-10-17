Tech start-up 'delights' concert goers with pop-up digital car parking solution

Monday, 17 October, 2022 - 08:39

Leading New Zealand parking company Secure Parking is making it easy for event-goers at Spark Arena to find and pay for parking using pop-up parking sites right on the Arena’s door step.

When superstar Billie Eilish recently performed at Spark Arena, Secure Parking deployed app-less QR code-based parking at 40 spaces at nearby Quay Park Health car park, allowing concert goers to park and pay for their parking digitally using their smart phone, without downloading an app.

"The app-less digital payment method has enabled us to provide our customers with an easy way to park and pay when attending events. Because the system is completely digital, our customers don’t need to worry about finding cash or losing a parking ticket. They can park and pay in four easy steps then enjoy the concert" says Secure Parking CEO, Peter Anson.

Secure Parking’s technology partner, Inugo Systems, has built the app-less parking payment method allowing pop-up parking lots to be created in under five minutes. The system allowed Secure Parking to set up a new parking site, automatically generate a sign, and make prime location parking spaces available that would otherwise have remained empty.

"Unlike other similar app-less parking systems, the Inugo app-less digital parking system is white labelled, enabling parking operators to offer their customers more choice and a better parking experience, all while retaining their own brand and customer data" says Inugo CTO Matt Jones. "Inugo has been developing cutting edge software for parking operators for six years, supporting parking businesses, staff, and customers to make car parking an enjoyable experience for all."