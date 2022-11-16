An NFT 'that will change Kiwis driving norms'

Wednesday, 16 November, 2022 - 08:21

A Kiwi startup based in Queenstown has launched an NFT project offering its customers an opportunity to own a piece of the NFT metaverse, all with the chance to own an Italian sports car for just 0.02 ETH (~$50 NZD).

Founder of Noway Labs, Dean Middleton has created an exciting platform where the ownership of a car in NFT form can benefit the communities we work and play in. With the ability to equip your NFT inside the skrtskrt app (an alternative to Google Maps, where the user can drive as their digital car), say goodbye to the dreaded arrow directing you through traffic and hello to a fun and quirky alternative.

Skrt Mobeelz is a digital replica of cars, in this case, a 2001 Ferrari 360 Spider. Each NFT owned is an entry into a raffle-styled contest where a winner will be randomly drawn. Just $50 NZD could win you the car of your dreams, with a 1 in 10,000 chance that you will win a Ferrari.

"I genuinely believe the world would be a better place if more dreams did come true, so I thought why not start with my dream cars and work down the list? What would it be like to win a Ferrari, a McLaren, or maybe even a Bugatti? It would feel extraordinary," says Middleton.

"At Noway Labs, that's the feeling we want to share with the world, through the companies we build."

By raising funds in the crypto space, Middleton’s business model is designed to be a double-edged investment in yourself and communities throughout Aotearoa. With 20% of the proceeds going to road safety initiatives to help those who need rehabilitation after a severe accident.

Donating to charities designed to improve New Zealand's road safety measures is close to Middleton's heart after he experienced a severe car crash as a child. Seeing the destructive effect it has on families firsthand, motivated the idea to create continuous support for those who have been involved in a vehicle collision.

"I want to make a difference with my project with it being closely linked to the road. It only makes sense for us to give back to the community in a creative way. The idea is to reshape our roads and bring more awareness to road safety, but make it a fun and giving experience - starting with exotic car giveaways," says Middleton.

Skrt Mobeelz is more than the standard JPEG NFT, members that continue to hold (HODL) the NFT in their digital wallet will continue to reap the rewards of the ‘club membership’ - more exotic car giveaways, and VIP meetups with celebrities as some of the upcoming perks.

The skrtskrt app showcases how NFTs can provide utility and novelty. The ownership of these digital assets can be verified on the Ethereum blockchain. The smart contract that this NFT is built on uses the ERC-1155 token standard, allowing users to own multiple copies of the same NFT, stacking them like baseball cards, and increasing their odds in the raffle-styled draw.

"The next wave of web3 innovation starts with leveraging NFTs as a technology. There are many cases where NFTs can provide a more streamlined, secure, and transparent way for individuals to interact with digital assets on the blockchain," says Middleton.

Building a brand in the NFT space is hard with scammers flooding the market. More regulation around these digital assets to give the consumer back their confidence is at the heart of Noway Labs’ values.

The transfer of property deeds, car ownership, ticketing, and metaverse items, are all exciting areas where NFTs can transform the way humans interact with one another.

"I think what we have now, is a really cool way to offer the consumer a chance to drive their dream car and a fun way into the crypto revolution," says Middleton.