ANZCO Foods to donate 200 laptops a year to digital inclusion initiatives

Wednesday, 16 November, 2022 - 09:50

Quadrent is pleased to announce that ANZCO Foods has signed up to the Quadrent Green Lease.

This arrangement will see around 200 quality laptops donated each year, to charitable organisations like, Te Rourou, Vodafone Aotearoa Foundation’s ToitÅ« te Toki programme, that will then distribute the devices to New Zealand schools in need.

The agreement ensures ANZCO Foods’ laptops and computers, that are leased through Quadrent, are securely wiped and environmentally repurposed, recycled or redistributed after they are retired from corporate use, at the end of their lease term.

ANZCO Foods is one of New Zealand's largest exporters, with sales of $1.64 billion annually and customers in more than 80 countries. The company focuses on working to enhance the wellbeing of communities by providing the very best beef and lamb products.

The Quadrent Green Lease allows businesses to fund their technology purchases via a lease and at the end of the devices’ lifecycle in that organisation, pass them back to Quadrent which responsibly recycles and repurposes the technology, as well as redistributes a portion of the devices into New Zealand communities that need them most.

This gives organisations peace of mind that its technology is appropriately managed throughout its lifecycle, along with a full range of reporting that complies with cybersecurity and ESG policies.

ANZCO Foods’ CEO, Peter Conley, commented, "We upgrade our laptops every three years. They’re still in perfectly good condition, so it’s great we can give children and schools the tools they need to help with learning.

"ANZCO Foods is always seeking opportunities to reduce its footprint. Previously retired devices would have gone to landfill so it’s a double whammy - better environmental and educational outcomes. This fits well with our overall climate change and sustainability strategy."

As a rural company, ANZCO Foods will be focusing on supporting rural schools.

Quadrent CEO, Martyn Masterson, added, "Around 120,000 children don’t have a device and 40,000 don’t have an internet connection. New Zealand creates around 100,000 tonnes of e-waste each year and this number is growing. So, with the help of forward-thinking early adopters like ANZCO Foods, initiatives like our Quadrent Green Lease are helping create a better future for coming generations - one which is economically, socially, and environmentally sustainable."