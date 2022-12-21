Erth links Blockchain tech to everyday shopping for a more rewarding experience

Wednesday, 21 December, 2022 - 10:55

The Erth Point System is an innovative blockchain-based solution which rewards shoppers while funding the repair of various environmental issues that plague our planet, but the system brings so much more.

The Patented system sees businesses distributing Erth Points to their customers via an app which contains a digital wallet. It works by redirecting part of the existing marketing budget of a business to a pay-on-sale system. In other words, the business doesn’t pay for the marketing until after the sale is made.

At the same time customers receive them, points are also sent to the Rewards4earth Foundation which is already funding projects around the world such as those cleaning plastics out of the ocean, saving endangered wildlife and replanting forests lost to overlogging. Customers can then spend the points at any business that also dispenses them or simply purchase a gift card through the app to spend at over 180 of Australia’s largest retailers. Unlike airline frequent flyer programs, the customer owns the points and can’t lose them in the event the dispensing business goes under.

The system works alongside the Visa/Mastercard/EFTPOS Payment Gateway Network and allows shoppers to collect Erth Points from most of Australia’s largest retailers such as Coles, Woolworths, Bunnings and Harvey Norman and many others.

In what is believed to be a world first, the system also allows not-for-profits such as charities, churches, and clubs to collect part of the reward from each sale by referring their members. This effectively monetises the membership of these organisations, and the trial data suggests that on average, the club, church or charity will earn around $2 per week from the regular spending of each member referred to the system. There are several clubs and charities already using the Erth Points System now which is sure to expand as the system becomes more widely recognised, and the company is currently in discussions with the two premier football codes in Australia along with globally recognisable business brands.

Rewards4earth is also an official Oracle Partner, and Oracle Corp holds all the databases and servers and provides data security at the highest levels. The Erth Points are exchange traded which allows a single value to be attributed to them wherever in the world the system is being used, and this was a primary benefit of using a blockchain application in the centre of the Erth Point ecosystem. Blockchain also allows for very fast transaction speeds at a fraction of the cost and speed of a traditional banking transfers, and the system can be rolled out around the world without the usual roadblocks presented by political borders.

Following a successful trial in Australia, Queensland based company Rewards4earth has announced the ERTH Point System will soon commence operations in both New Zealand and Singapore, with further expansion into Europe and North America planned for Q1 2023.