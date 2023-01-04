Samsung Electronics launches Bespoke Infinite Line: A new column refrigerator

Wednesday, 4 January, 2023 - 15:38

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today announced the global launch of the Bespoke Infinite Line Refrigerator in select markets around the world. Having originally launched in Europe, [1] the Bespoke Infinite Line Refrigerator will expand to countries including Mexico, Thailand and Australia by the end of the year.

Samsung’s new premium built-in refrigerator is available with a choice of fridge, freezer or wine cellar models and features a timelessly contemporary, modular design that seamlessly blends into any interior. With simple lines, high-quality natural materials, and features that maximise convenience and streamline food storage, the Bespoke Infinite Line Refrigerator adds lasting value to consumers’ kitchens.

"Each expansion of the Bespoke line-up introduces the joys of customising experience to more users," said Junhwa Lee, EVP and Head of the Customer Experience Team of the Digital Appliances Business at Samsung Electronics. "Combining high-quality materials with modular designs, the Bespoke Infinite Line Refrigerator reimagines Bespoke customisation in a premium fridge, creating the ultimate blend of style and performance."

A Timeless Design That Elevates Any Kitchen

With a timeless aesthetic that reflects the latest trends, the Bespoke Infinite Line Refrigerator is built to last. Known as Infinite Design, the new aesthetic is distinguished by its seamless look, durable materials, premium finishing, and elegant design cues.

As a Bespoke refrigerator, the Bespoke Infinite Line fridge naturally features a modular design made from high-quality materials that can be customised and combined to suit consumers’ changing needs. Infinite Design enhances that versatility by ensuring that the refrigerator will remain stylish no matter how consumers’ lifestyles change. With its simple lines, smooth surface, Timeless Greige finish and elegant gold copper edge frame, the Bespoke Infinite Line Refrigerator looks outstanding in any interior and will not become outdated.

The refrigerator’s exterior is made from premium aluminium that is more dent- and scratch-resistant and allows marks and stains to be easily wiped away. The interior is bright and refined with its Black Metal Cooling and Tunnel Lighting - two features that epitomise the refrigerator’s elegant balance of form and function.

Applied to the duct and door, Black Metal Cooling not only creates a sense of depth for a distinctly premium look, but it also helps keep food fresher for longer by quickly compensating for heat loss. The Tunnel Lighting on the frame and shelves enhances the aesthetic while giving users clear views of every corner of their fridge. Not only is the interior striking, but it is also spacious. The fridge and freezer feature a combined capacity of 805 litres, [2] while the wine cellar offers room to store up to 101 bottles.

Raising the Bar for Kitchen Convenience

To offer users an experience that is more in tune with how they use their fridge today, the Bespoke Infinite Line Refrigerator comes packed with features that maximise convenience. Together, these technologies provide instant access to food and refreshments for a truly outstanding user experience.

The new Auto Open Door features a sensor on its side [3] that instantly opens the door with a simple touch. [4] This makes it easy for users to access their fridge even when their hands are full of groceries or sticky from food prep. The door’s built-in sensor means there is no handle to get in the way, while its stylishly simple look reflects modern consumers’ demand for clutter-free designs.

The dishwasher-safe, [5] BPA-free [6] AutoFill Pitcher [7] provides easy access to refreshingly cold filtered water, anytime. It also features a built-in infuser [8] that allows users to create deliciously flavoured beverages by adding any fruits and herbs they like. The Dual Auto Ice Maker, [9] meanwhile, ensures that users always have plenty of ice, offering a choice of either whiskey ball ice or cubed ice.

Flexible Cooling for Optimal Freshness

The Bespoke Infinite Line Refrigerator’s flexible storage options allow users to simultaneously store different foods under optimal conditions, keeping everything inside deliciously fresh.

The Flex Pantry [10] is an independently controlled drawer that can be quickly converted to different pre-set temperatures to suit users’ daily needs. The two built-in temperature modes are ideal for storing a wide range of high-quality ingredients, from meat and fish to fruits and vegetables, preserving their natural flavours and textures for longer.

The wine cellar’s Triple Temperature Zone [11] brings that same level of optimised freshness to wine storage. With three separate climate zones and precise temperature controls, it allows users to simultaneously store different bottles of wine under optimal conditions, delivering the ultimate in wine preservation. The UV Protect Glass Door has triple-glazed glass with UV ray protection. It safeguards it from changes in the outside temperature, so the internal temperature remains stable, and shields it from harmful UV rays 12.

Seamless SmartThings Integration

The refrigerator’s seamless connectivity makes using it a breeze by simplifying everything from wine storage to managing energy use.

Support for SmartThings Sommelier at Home offers users a richer and more delicious dining experience. Part of the SmartThings app, 13 SmartThings Sommelier at Home takes the guesswork out of storing wine by analysing wine labels and offering details on optimal storage conditions. When combined with SmartThings Cooking, the service recommends the perfect food to pair with wine, just like a real sommelier. 14

SmartThings Energy 15 support allows users to easily monitor and manage their refrigerator’s electricity use and offers tips to reduce their carbon footprint and save money. AI Energy Mode takes that efficiency to the next level by analysing usage patterns and other factors and optimising settings to save energy.

For more information about the Bespoke Infinite Line Refrigerator, please visit Samsung.com.