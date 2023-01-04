Web3 sports tech startup Play Today launches with $1.2m investment from Clive Mayhew

Wednesday, 4 January, 2023 - 16:30

Tech entrepreneur, investor, and chair of Fishburners Clive Mayhew has invested $1.2 million to launch Play Today, the web3 golf company, to enable the ~ 70 million golf players globally to score, experience, and connect online through their favourite game.

Play Today has developed a consumer digital wallet integrated into a golf scoring app, a golf NFT Marketplace and a golf MetaVerse, which is a world’s first use of web3 technology connecting the physical game of golf with digital wallets and an immersive online community experience.

The Play Today digital wallet offers a myriad of member benefits including unlocking access to the exclusive Play Today global online community, and a range of premium features only possible using innovative blockchain based technology.

Clive Mayhew, CEO of Play Today, said: "Watching the web3 sector develop reminds me of my days at Netscape when we were pioneering the first iteration of the internet. There appears to be a misconception that web3 is all about digital currencies and speculation, but we are actually seeing meaningful innovation and value creation that will fundamentally change so many aspects of our digital lives.

"The next iteration of the internet will transform passive audiences into pro-active participants and consumers into collaborators. We believe Play Today will be at the forefront of this transformation.

"Golf is my passion, so it makes sense that my first foray into web3 involves transforming the digital golf experience using this technology.

"The pandemic provided an impetus for the adoption of apps and digitisation, as golf experienced record-breaking growth. Seasoned golfers were playing more rounds than ever before, and there was an incredible influx of new players.

"With so many of these new players from diverse backgrounds across multiple generations, and in a time of social isolation, we saw a greater need for community and connection. Yet the digital golf experience remained all about the individual and how they might improve their personal score.

"This is why we leveraged web3 golf technology to build products that have community, competition, and connection at the heart of the digital golf experience u. It transcends geographical boundaries and creates unrivaled experiences for players, clubs, and associations."

The Play Today digital scoring app is available in the Apple and Google stores, while the Play Today NFT Marketplace is available at https://playtodaynft.com

The Play Today MetaVerse will be launching in March 2023. A PC based demo of the MetaVerse is available at https://golf3.com