Perreaux wins Audio innovation award

Dunedin-based audio brand PERREAUX wins SoundStage! Australia’s 2022 Product of the Year for Innovative Design.

When Dunedin-based brand PERREAUX released their new 200iX product range of amplifiers, the company instinctively knew they were onto a good thing. Thankfully, due to their unrivalled experience in advanced engineering techniques, in-depth product research and knack for innovative design, the name PERREAUX is now firmly on the lips of audiophiles worldwide.

Award Winning Design

Released in 2021 after two years of intensive research and design processes, the colourful 200iX integrated amplifier has been named 2022 Product of the Year for Innovative Design by the online magazine SoundStage! Australia, with the judges saying:

"The PERREAUX Audio 200iX provides just about all you’ll need in an integrated amplifier… the review sample put me in a purple haze and had me at hello. PERREAUX Audio has certainly honed in on its desire to introduce a splash of vivid colour to the often sterile audio component aesthetic language, but it’s done with class."

The exceptional quality in sound and appearance of the 200iX hasn’t gone unnoticed by PERREAUX’s legion of fans, with the company earning five-star reviews from around the world.

And while many businesses continue to struggle after three years of uncertainty, the overwhelming success of the 200iX has led to new distribution deals in China, Korea, Australia, Germany, Italy and France. Now PERREAUX is gearing up for a future of production and international distribution in 2023 that will be as bright as their innovative product.

Kiwi Ingenuity

Started in 1974 by Peter Perreaux, who had a background in radio servicing and sales and a love of building amplifiers, the PERREAUX brand has become synonymous with state-of-the-art handcrafted audio equipment that delivers on impeccable sound.

Since being purchased by its current owner, Edwin Nieman, in 2018, Edwin and his team of highly skilled designers, engineers, and technicians have begun redeveloping and refining the PERREAUX suite of products. It’s a move that has excited audiophiles around the world and is attracting the attention of a whole new generation of music aficionados.

Like all PERREAUX products, the 200iX is handcrafted in their Dunedin factory, showcasing a masterclass of Kiwi ingenuity. "It’s powerful, precise, and simply the best-integrated amplifier the company has ever produced," PERREAUX’s global sales and marketing manager Paul Sammes says.

Exceptional Features

Vibrant and sleek in appearance, thanks to the customisable hand-painted finish in an array of eye-catching colours to suit any room, mood or sound, the PERREAUX Audio 200iX stands apart from other integrated amplifiers in its exceptional features. These include a total amplification experience, a host of analog and digital audio connections, remote control ability with iOS or Android apps, and high-resolution streaming ability.

With an onboard, integrated 24-bit, 384k, SABRE Pro 9038 DSD DAC, the 200iX can play high-resolution digital files from your computer or stream Bluetooth audio directly from your smartphone or tablet. In addition, it features a world-class PERREAUX MM/MC phono preamplifier module for connecting a moving coil or magnet turntable. And for those times when music can’t be shared, the 200iX includes the legendary PERREAUX SXH2 headphone amplifier.

Breaking new ground

"The 200iX is an exciting product, and it’s from a little country at the bottom of the world where we’re proud of the fact that we think a bit differently," says Paul.

Not one to rest on its laurels, PERREAUX continue to expand on their vision of breaking new ground in the Hi-Fi industry. The 200iX is the first of many audio products promising to deliver on that vision.

2023 is sure to be a stellar year for this innovative, boundary-pushing Kiwi company.