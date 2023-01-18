Spryker to lead digital transformation for 'world’s largest franchise pool service brand'

Wednesday, 18 January, 2023 - 02:02

Spryker, the leading platform for Enterprise Marketplaces, Thing Commerce, and Unified Commerce, has announced that it has been chosen by Poolwerx, the world's largest franchise pool service brand and Australia’s No. 1 Pool Service Brand, to lead their digital transformation initiative. Poolwerx is partnering with Spryker to connect their digital and retail store experience and enable commerce across the entirety of their network.

Core to this transformation is enhancing the experience for clients, franchise partners and the Poolwerx team via a unique use of Spryker’s marketplace capabilities to deliver a new customer e-commerce portal, a franchise partner portal to manage their own products and orders, and an operator portal to provide visibility and operational capabilities across all environments and channels.

"We needed a system that enabled us to innovate at speed and adapt to whatever the future throws at us, whether it’s enabling smart pools through their ability to handle IoT data or creating new sales channels through their ability to activate voice. Our previous monolithic architecture simply couldn’t move fast enough and caused us to create workarounds that didn’t meet what our users required, nor deserved," said Shannon O’Brien, Chief Innovation and Technology Officer at Poolwerx. "In today’s world, user experience expectations are moving faster than ever. Our teams and our clients need systems that get out of the way and enable them to do what they need to do easier, faster, better. If you’re doing what everyone else is doing, you remain mediocre. If you’re doing what no one is doing, you become exceptional. Spryker enables us to move faster toward becoming exceptional."

Using their API-first approach, Spryker will connect previously disconnected systems across retail, service, and back-of-house architecture. This will enable Poolwerx to see and manage everything effectively from a single administrative portal provided by Spryker. Retail team and pool service technicians will have the right information delivered to them in a timely manner and franchise partners will have significantly upgraded business capabilities. Most importantly, clients will be able to have a completely connected and easy to use omnichannel experience so they can spend more time enjoying their pool and less time worrying about it.

Poolwerx was in search of a commerce solution that could bring together various data from disconnected systems. With Spryker handling clienteling, order management and e-commerce, Poolwerx is able to deliver the most advanced commerce experiences in the pool industry globally.

"The team and I are excited about designing an omnichannel marketplace solution that is tailored to our business needs by utilising Spryker’s headless architecture. The opportunities that this delivers for the overall commerce experience is infinite," said O’Brien. "We have a long roadmap that we need to build out but we’re confident we can deliver on even the most complex workflows by utilising Spryker’s composable platform."

"Poolwerx’ commitment to digital transformation has made them a leader in the market and partnering with Spryker is just the next step in their journey to a fully composable commerce experience. Spryker’s headless platform is built for exactly the kind of sophisticated commerce that Poolwerx’s global business deals with," said Chris Gourvelos, Senior Sales Manager APAC at Spryker. "Poolwerx clients will soon be able to make purchases anywhere, anytime, on any device. The Poolwerx support team will have complete visibility into all aspects of client interactions, all with faster time-to-value and the flexibility to adjust to different markets. Spryker is looking forward to partnering with Poolwerx to realise these goals and in doing so significantly enhance commerce capabilities and the overall digital experience."

Poolwerx and Spryker will be presenting at NRF 2023 on January 17th at 2:45 pm at Level 1, Expo Stage 1. The fireside chat titled, "Sink or swim: How Poolwerx is reimagining their digital commerce future with Spryker," will look at how the industry leader is digitally transforming their rapidly growing sophisticated franchise business with a fully composable platform and beyond.