Digital geniuses to take on the Robotics World - First New Zealand

Wednesday, 25 January, 2023 - 11:57

New Zealand students from Auckland and Hawke’s Bay are off to represent New Zealand at the FIRST Robotic World Cup in Houston, Texas. The competition, which is being held from April19-22, brings together students from around the world to showcase their technical skills and teamwork in robotics.

There will be two New Zealand teams competing in two separate events. A younger team made up of students from various Primary and High schools competing in the FIRST LEGO Challenge and a team of High School students competing in the FIRST Tech Challenge.

All students recently participated and won their respective National events and have had students added to give them the best possibility to win. The teams will now focus on improving the robots they designed, built, and programmed.

The FIRST Worlds competition is an exciting opportunity for the New Zealand students to showcase their talents on a global stage. It is also a great way for them to learn new skills and gain valuable experience in the field of robotics.

During the competition, the New Zealand teams will compete against other teams from around the world in a variety of challenges. These challenges will test the students' abilities in areas such as programming, engineering, and problem-solving. The students will also have the opportunity to learn from other teams and share ideas with their peers.

The competition is an important event for the students and their families, as it provides a unique opportunity for them to develop their skills and explore new interests. It is also a

chance for them to represent their country on the international stage and make new friends from around the world.

The FIRST LEGO Challenge team is composed of 6 learners from Hawke’s Bay and the FIRST Tech Challenge team is composed of 3 core members from Auckland with support from 6members from Hawke’s Bay.