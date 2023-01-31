Hnry secures $35m investment, set to double headcount in 2023

Tuesday, 31 January, 2023 - 06:10

Multi-award-winning accounting Fintech Hnry has raised $35 million in its latest capital raise, which will propel its growth and new product innovation, as well as double employee numbers at a time when New Zealand is seeing job vacancies plummet.

Hnry’s oversubscribed Series B raise has attracted the largest investment into a New Zealand company from Airtree - one of Australia’s largest venture capital firms - which backs global success stories such as Canva and Linktree. Athletic Ventures, an Australian investment firm of high-profile athletes, including international cricketer Mitchell Starc, is also part of the raise, along with returning investors New York’s Left Lane Capital and New Zealand's Icehouse Ventures.

Hnry is New Zealand’s largest and fastest-growing all-in-one digital accounting service that caters solely for independent earners, contractors, freelancers, and self-employed tradies, automating payments, financial administration and tax compliance. This latest investment brings the total amount raised by the company since 2018 to nearly $60 million.

Co-founder James Fuller says the substantial investment will enable the company to reach more sole traders on both sides of the Tasman, providing even greater productivity and time-saving benefits to more self-employed earners; already, Hnry saves sole traders around five hours a week they would otherwise spend doing financial administration, and an additional $236 a month compared to other traditional accounting services and software.

"In the last twelve months, we’ve tripled our revenue, and want to double again this year and grow our team to 150 across Australasia.

"This significant investment sets us up really well for the future. Our investors can see the potential for Hnry to grow, enter new markets, as well as develop and offer new products and services. Their sentiment echoes what we hear from our customers across multiple industries and professions, who say our service is a game-changer when dealing with the burden of financial administration that comes from being self-employed.

"Hnry brings the traditional accountant/client relationship into the 21st century - providing a highly efficient all-in-one service with high rates of compliance that comes at a low cost to our customers - maximising their time and saving them money. This will be even more important in 2023, as economic conditions toughen and sole contractors are even more cautious with their expenses," Fuller says.

Jackie Vullinghs, Partner at AirTree, says investing in the Series B round builds on their existing relationship with Hnry.

"Figuring out how much tax to pay as a sole trader is stressful, and Hnry removes that pain entirely. We look to invest in products customers love to use, and Hnry’s customers constantly express their love across social media, in surveys, and through their engagement with the product. We’re delighted to support the team in continuing to make life easier for sole traders throughout New Zealand and Australia." she says.

It will be the fifth time Icehouse has invested in Hnry. Icehouse Ventures CEO Robbie Paul says Hnry now sits in the top decile of NZ start-ups with the success of its latest raise.

"We’ve increased our investment tenfold over the last four years, which speaks to the unique and incredible trajectory Hnry is on. In just a few short years, they’ve created a product adored by self-employed people everywhere, and their growth in the Australian market is just the beginning," he says.

James Fuller says Hnry will release new products and services in 2023 designed to make being self-employed even easier.

"Hnry helps sole contractors get the most out of their work. This investment will fast-track the development and roll-out of new products and services, taking what we offer to the next level - directly benefiting around 20% of New Zealand’s workforce," he says. About Hnry:

Hnry provides an all-in-one digital accounting service for contractors, freelancers, sole traders and the self-employed, allowing them to focus on getting the job done and never having to think about tax and compliance again. Australasia’s fastest-growing accountancy service, Hnry, takes care of invoicing, expenses, payments, taxes, and filings in an affordable, pay-as-you-go model and provides expert, on-demand support. Founded in Wellington in 2017, Hnry has experienced record growth and now helps self-employed people in New Zealand and Australia.

Hnry has continued to win awards and accolades, including ‘Emerging Service of the Year’ at the 2019 Wellington Gold Awards, being named a finalist for ‘Hi-Tech Service of the Year’ at the 2019 NZ Hi-Tech Awards, winning ‘Supporting Gold’ at the 2020 Wellington Gold Awards and People’s Choice (FinTech Organisation of the Year) Award at the 2022 Australian Finnies. It also won the RCSA Outstanding Supplier Award for 2022.

About AirTree:

AirTree is a venture capital fund with a mission to help game-changing Australian and Kiwi technology entrepreneurs achieve their vision. As one of the largest VC funds in the region with over half a billion dollars under management, AirTree aims to back startups from the earliest moments in their first funding round, often pre-revenue, and has the firepower to continue supporting successful companies over multiple subsequent rounds.

AirTree’s 2014 and 2016 vintage funds are both performing in the top quartile of USVCs. They include early investments in break-out companies such as Secure Code Warrior, Pet Circle, Canva, A Cloud Guru, Athena, Brighte, Joyous and Drone Deploy.