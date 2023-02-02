Patented blockchain system takes the world by storm - Rewards4earth

Thursday, 2 February, 2023 - 13:31

The Erth Points system (ERTH) is returning trust to a shaken crypto world by proving that a digital token can in fact create true value in the real world, something palpably missing from almost all the 22,000+ offerings currently trading in the market. While the ERTH token is live trading now on 3 global exchanges, the system also enables users to earn free crypto as part of every purchase from every participating business in any currency across the countries it operates. Furthermore, part of each transaction is being used to fund valuable environmental repair projects, while local community not-for-profits can also share in the reward and monetize the loyalty of their memberships by referring those members to the system.

‘The Erth Points System works so well because it simply benefits all users.’

By 2025, it’s expected businesses around the world will be spending $4.5trillion on marketing each year, and most of it will go towards the digital space. The Erth Point System aims to capture a growing share of the market by offering a methodology that involves no cost to the business until after there’s been a sale. While it’s clear any company would prefer to pay for their marketing after it’s already worked, it’s equally evident that businesses have a strong vested interest in using a system that essentially guarantees a sale for any marketing funds invested. Each time a business orders Erth Tokens via the Erth Points Biz App to gift to their customers, Rewards4earth buys those tokens on-market on behalf of that business, generating true trade volume on the exchange and providing a direct correlation between a real-world transaction and a crypto market trade. For the first time, trading speculation is not required to drive the price of a crypto token.

Customers love rewards programs with around 80% of people across the world using at least one program, and more than 90% of global businesses provide loyalty programs because of this very high usage. In conjunction with that, Singapore-based blockchain firm TripleA estimated at the end of 2022 there were over 320 million people in the world who held a crypto wallet of some type, so clearly there’s a growing appetite from users to engage in the crypto space. The Erth Points System links everyday shopping with this desire to accumulate crypto as users earn a reward of free crypto every time they go shopping at a business that has engaged with the system. In Australia, consumers can earn the Erth points at over 200 of the largest retailers in the country, so it’s highly likely they’ll already be spending money at outlets that dispense these points anyway. Customers can then use those points at any other business that dispenses them, and as more businesses join the system, there will be huge scope for customers to choose where they’d like to use the points.

In 2022, according to the Business of Sustainability Index, around 75% of US consumers surveyed said they were concerned about the environmental impact of the products they bought, but very few knew how to put that concern into action that provided a tangibly positive result for the planet. The Erth Points System provides the ideal opportunity for consumers around the world to act on those concerns because part of every sale made is set aside for environmental repair projects. The company has already commenced funding several projects off the back of the Australian pilot, and as the project gains momentum, there’s sure to be a rapid increase in funding towards these valuable projects to repair and replenish our environment.

The Erth Points System has completed many test projects in Australia and is now operating in New Zealand and Singapore before being released into the UK and USA later in 2023. For more, go to www.erthpoints.com