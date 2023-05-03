ooh!media launches Video OOH with Auckland Zoo content stream

Wednesday, 3 May, 2023 - 12:19

oOh!media New Zealand has launched a new Video Out of Home (VOOH) content offering that will be available in retail centres across Aotearoa. This new offering will allow clients to share video content through New Zealand's largest Video Out of Home network, which has a unique reach of over 2.3 million Kiwis- monthly. With the aim of making public spaces better, oOh!media NZ has developed a video offering that will enable brands to connect with consumers as they live, work, shop and play.

According to Advertising Standards Authority figures, Out of Home revenues doubled between2014 and 2021, with a 12.1%-- increase in digital video revenues last year, both formats bucking the trend of declining traditional broadcast mediums.

Ben Gibb, Head of Revenue and Product of oOh!media NZ, believes that Video Out of Home is a natural extension for any marketer's screen strategy, as traditional free-to-air television has declined due to the rise of streaming services. Gibb sees video-capable digital Out of Home screens as the next evolution and a growing delivery vehicle for short-form content.

To kickstart this new offering, oOh!media NZ is collaborating with Auckland Zoo, providing video content straight from the zoo. This content will bring a taste of Auckland Zoo to the mall visitors with eye-catching video content of animals at the Zoo as well as wildlife cared for in the wild through the Zoo’s many conservation fieldwork projects. With this new Video Out of Home content offering, oOh!media NZ hopes to create a more engaging and dynamic experience for consumers in public spaces across Aotearoa.