Gentrack and the Water Authority of Fiji 'partner for transformation'

Monday, 15 May, 2023 - 07:42

The Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) has engaged Gentrack (NZX/ASX: GTK) for a transformation project to deliver operational cost savings and transform the customer experience for Fiji customers.

WAF, a Commercial Statutory Authority in Fiji, is responsible for providing water services to over 800,000 people across residential, business and institutional customer segments, and is one of Fiji’s most important essential services providers.

To move towards greater cost efficiencies and enable new billing and revenue management capabilities, WAF has renewed its partnership with Gentrack and selected its innovative cloud-first, customer and revenue offering on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Gentrack will deploy its leading technology while delivering cost savings to WAF through platform services for managing WAF’s cloud environments. This will bring world-class security to WAF’s systems for billing and customer operations, along with a platform designed for high performance, reliability, and redundancy.

Additionally, Gentrack and WAF will partner on best-in-class revenue management processes to enable a greater level of automated customer engagement around bill payments for one of Fiji’s most valuable and precious resources.

This will enable WAF to ensure a successful and seamless transition to the cloud-based solution with no disruption to customers and in turn allows WAF to deliver an improved customer experience while realising operational cost savings through automation.

Sekove Uluinayau, Chief Customer Officer of the Water Authority of Fiji said:

"We are committed to ensuring that our customers are served well and their expectations are met, whether it’s a service request for a new water and wastewater connection, water carting relief, or reporting of a roadside leakage. We are also committed to improvements in our customer engagement, billing processes and collection of unpaid water bills, and how quickly we can efficiently monitor the turnaround time in these areas.

We strive to maintain customer centricity and improve our service delivery. Engaging Gentrack will assist WAF in providing the technological platform and training to realise the ambitions for our services in Fiji. We are confident that together, this project will take our services to a new level for the interest and better serving experience of our customers."

Allan Sampson, General Manager New Zealand said:

"We take great pride in our partnership with the Water Authority of Fiji. Our common values have paved the way for success over many years, and by working together as a "one team", WAF and its customers will have access to the best information for making informed decisions around one of Fiji's most valuable resources. Alongside our technology for water businesses, we also bring to WAF knowledge and experience from the Australian and UK water markets for ongoing collaboration and innovation. Our commitment to achieving outstanding results for WAF and its customers through this transformation programme is unwavering."