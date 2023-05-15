Techweek23 - NZ's 'biggest festival of technology' on now

Monday, 15 May, 2023 - 08:28

The country's largest technology and innovation festival, Techweek23, is now on. Running until Saturday, Techweek23 provides Kiwis with access to the brightest minds in Aotearoa's tech industry with a mix of live, virtual, and hybrid events as well as TechweekTV.

This year's theme is creating tech for a better tomorrow, and Graeme Muller, CEO of NZTech, the organisers behind Techweek22, said this reflects the industry's responsibility to create a world that future generations will thrive in:

"We are already seeing technology being used to make tomorrow better than today, especially in the climate and sustainability space. We want to inspire more Kiwis to dream about what tech could mean for our future."

A key objective of Techweek23 is to highlight the opportunities available for a career in the tech sector, especially for underrepresented groups like MÄori, Pacific, women, and neurodiverse communities.

"Diversity in the tech sector is critical if we want tech products and solutions to cater for all New Zealanders. Diversity also leads to new thinking and ideas, which is vital for innovation in the sector," said Muller.

He added that technology is now so baked in across industries that almost anyone can find a tech role that fits their interests.

"We need to challenge assumptions about what a ‘tech career’ looks like. It is now so baked in across industries that almost anyone can find a tech role that fits their interests and, hopefully, makes the world better in some way," said Muller.

Techweek includes more than 300 events nationwide - many free to attend. Over 60 of these events will be live Techweek TV sessions featuring NZ tech industry leaders and game-changers. Events centre around six key narratives: becoming more digital, celebrating tech leaders and tech stories, climate and sustainable tech, diversity of thought, advancing MÄori tech, and inspiring tech careers.

"There is an event for everyone. From those already in the industry and those considering tech career pathways to Kiwis looking to embrace tech within their existing businesses," said Muller.

Check out the programme and register for Techweek events today at techweek.co.nz