Medtech Global's AI clinical virtual assistant

Thursday, 18 May, 2023 - 05:48

Medtech Global, the largest provider of General Practice Management Software (PMS) in New Zealand, has announced its partnership with SmarTek21, a global AI solutions company. By joining the Medtech ALEX® Partnership Programme, SmarTek21's healthcare solution, IntelliTek Health’s Clinical Virtual Assistant (CVA) will be able to connect to the practice PMS securely and seamlessly. IntelliTek Health’s CVA allows care providers to utilize voice commands for dictation during consultations, prescribing and changing medications, and scheduling follow-up appointments. It also offers clickless and voice navigation through the electronic medical record, reducing the administrative burden on clinicians. As a result, clinical staff will have more capacity and capabilities, extending outside the physical walls of a clinic and into patients’ homes with the help of this Gartner-validated AI-based technology.

SmarTek21’s AI Product CEO and IntelliTek Health’s business lead, Martyn Molnar, stated: "We are thrilled to partner with Medtech Global, which will enable clinicians in the APAC region to benefit from the automation of workflows related to patient/clinical encounters. Clinicians will no longer be tied to keyboards and can now move to a hands-free interaction with their patients. Our clinicians have experienced a 17% increase in patient throughput with the help of their voice-enabled system and data-access tools, freeing up an average of 4 minutes per visit due to the automation of administrative tasks and note-taking. They have also reported a 90% improvement in the accuracy of capturing encounter data. As well as a reported 40% decrease in time managing follow-up activities, such as bookings. We appreciate the efforts of Geoffrey Sayer, CEO of Medtech Global, and his team in helping us bring this offering through the Medtech ALEX® program."

Molnar adds, "all Medtech customers can now enjoy access to Gartner-validated AI-based voice technology, which is fully integrated with MedTech’s PMS whether in the clinical setting or on home visits. IntelliTek Health’s CVA also has the added benefit of being 20% cheaper than non-Medtech integrated offerings, saving the clinicians both time and money while offering superior features."

Geoffrey Sayer responded, "Our health workforce is struggling with shortages, burnout, and economic sustainability. The new IntelliTek Health’s clinical virtual assistant for Evolution and Medtech32 PMS environments creates efficiencies utilising AI technology, allowing doctors to focus on care delivery and not on administration tasks. This is a great example of how the Medtech ALEX® Partnership Programme is enabling the next wave of innovation throughout the APAC region and supporting care providers delivering healthcare in the home. Secure API FHIR® integration, like the Medtech ALEX® platform, is required for innovation and solving complex problems for patients and providers. We’re excited to welcome SmarTek21 on board."

Dr. Richard Medlicott, practicing Wellington GP and former Medical Director of NZ Royal Collage of GPs, agrees that "sector collaboration, such as the SmarTek21 and Medtech partnership, is key to supporting our GPs with sustainable solutions that will reduce administration and increase the accuracy of consultation data. These technologies continue to help support us GPs, and nursing teams, with more face-to-face time with our patients in the clinic and outside of the clinic during home visits."