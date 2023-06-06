TracPlus launches its new 'highly anticipated' iOS app

Tuesday, 6 June, 2023 - 11:50

TracPlus, a leading provider of real-time tracking and communication solutions, is thrilled to announce the release of its highly anticipated TracPlus iOS app. This latest release marks a significant milestone for the company, showcasing its commitment to customer satisfaction and continuous improvement.

The TracPlus iOS app leverages the latest in Apple technologies and has been completely rewritten from the ground up, ensuring seamless performance and enhanced functionality.

Listening to valuable feedback from customers, both recent and past, TracPlus has incorporated several user-centric changes into the app's user interface (UI). The refreshed layout reflects the company's dedication to optimizing the application for users in the field.

Key changes introduced in the TracPlus iOS app include:

Persistent data: The app now supports offline functionality, enabling the storage of report data on the device. This enhancement eliminates the need to fetch data over the wire upon application restart, allowing users to view last known locations even without an internet connection.

Messaging conversation: Messages and replies are now displayed in a conversation format, enabling users to view conversations in context. The app's notification system also directs users to the messaging view when the application is running in the background.

Improved Map Interaction: Users can now view report data directly from the context of the assets on the map, eliminating the need to switch between reports lists and map views.

Optimized User Experience: Fixed UI elements have been minimized, optimizing the screen real estate for map-related activities and providing a more immersive experience.

Enhanced Icons: The app features improved asset icons, highlighting major aircraft makes and models. These improvements have already been back-ported to TracPlus Cloud and will be implemented in the Android application as well.

Trail Modes: The app introduces multiple trail modes, offering users more options to view or constrain information on the map.

Searchable: The assets list is now searchable and filterable, simplifying the identification of specific assets. Reports can also be filtered to display only non-standard events, making it easier to identify takeoff, landing, and drop events.

Transport State: Asset and Report contexts now provide immediate visibility into GSM or Satellite transmission information, available in both lists and on the map.

Network State: The app now visually indicates the device network status. Additionally, it prevents message sending while offline, with plans to implement a queue system for dispatching messages once network coverage is restored.

Dark Mode Support: TracPlus iOS app now seamlessly supports the device's mode setting, offering a more personalized and comfortable user experience.

Dedicated iPad Support: The app now features dedicated support for iPad, providing an optimized interface for users leveraging the larger screen.

Expanded Login Options: Users can now log in to the TracPlus app using Microsoft SSO or TracPlus email credentials, offering increased convenience and flexibility.

TracPlus is excited about the release of its new iOS app and is committed to delivering further updates and enhancements for customers.

To learn more about TracPlus visit www.tracplus.com and download the new 'TracPlus for iOS' app on the App Store.