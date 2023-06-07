Valimail and Pax8 partner, offering automated DMARC solutions to MSPs

Wednesday, 7 June, 2023 - 12:15

Pax8, the leading cloud commerce marketplace, announced today the addition of Valimail to its expanded roster of security and authentication offerings on the Pax8 Marketplace for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). Valimail is a global leader in zero-trust email authentication, specialising in anti-phishing and email fraud protection with its innovative DMARC (Domain-based Message Authentication, Reporting, and Conformance), BIMI (Brand Indicators for Message Identification), and email authentication solutions for organisations of all sizes.

"The partnership between Valimail and Pax8 brings together the cutting-edge technology and expertise of Valimail in email authentication and anti-phishing offerings to our partners," said Sophie Merrifield, CVP of Vendor Operations at Pax8. "By joining forces, Pax8 and Valimail will empower MSPs to strengthen the security of their customers' email systems, safeguard their brand reputation, secure sensitive information, and enable seamless and secure communications. This collaboration signifies our shared commitment to providing comprehensive and effective cybersecurity solutions to our partners, further reinforcing their ability to proactively protect and serve their customers."

Valimail is a proven leader in accelerating the MSP journey to DMARC enforcement with patented automated services in use at over 30,000 clients worldwide. Through their flagship MSP product, Valimail Core®, MSPs gain access to real-time threat intelligence and achieve market-leading, accurate, and automated DMARC enforcement within an average of 60 days. In an industry where only 15% of companies reach DMARC enforcement, Valimail stands out as a trusted partner, helping organisations protect their brand reputation and increase email deliverability. With Valimail’s comprehensive platform, organisations, partners, and customers worldwide have experienced unparalleled success in stopping email and brand abuse, both internally and externally.

"The need for email authentication (DMARC) has never been more urgent. By teaming with Pax8, we will accelerate bringing our cost-effective, automated solutions to small and midsized companies. Pax8’s expertise coupled with our best-of-breed services enable a massively scaled MSP-optimised approach, protecting our joint clients in unprecedented ways," said Alexander Garcia-Tobar, Valimail CEO and Co-Founder.

Valimail Core® highlights include:

Quick ROI with 90%+ of clients achieving market leading accurate and automated DMARC enforcement within 60 days on average; Exceptional easy setup and ongoing maintenance of DMARC enforcement, generating cost and efficiency savings for busy MSPs; Improved email deliverability and marketing campaign performance due to patented Instant SPF technology; and One-click authorisation of thousands of preconfigured sending services for full visibility and control of clients’ email ecosystems by MSPs.

"The Pax8 project is an instantiation of the API-first approach powering our ecosystem strategy. This partnership allows us to leverage the benefits of scale, automation, efficiency, and frictionless transactions unlocked by the Pax8 Marketplace," adds Surja Chatterjea, Director of Technical Alliances at Valimail.

To learn more about Pax8 and Valimail, please visit www.pax8.com.