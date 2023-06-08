'Long-standing strategic partnership since 2019'

Thursday, 8 June, 2023 - 13:50

Google Cloud and Neo4j launched their strategic partnership in 2019. Hundreds of large enterprises and SMBs have leveraged Neo4j on Google Cloud for AI use cases ranging from anti-money laundering to personalised recommendations, supply chain management, natural language generation, molecular design, digital twinning, and more.

"Businesses are undergoing data- and AI-driven transformations at an unprecedented rate," said Nenshad Bardoliwalla, Director of Product Management for Vertex AI, Google Cloud. "These new integrations between Neo4j and Vertex AI will help businesses create more value and impact with their data and LLMs through capabilities like real-time enrichments and grounding, pattern identification in large datasets, and new abilities to explore their data with natural language."

"Neo4j’s partnership with Google represents a powerful union of graph technology and cloud computing excellence in a new era of AI," said Emil Eifrem, Co-Founder and CEO, Neo4j. "Together, we empower enterprises seeking to leverage generative AI to better innovate, provide the best outcome for their customers, and unlock the true power of their connected data at unprecedented speed."