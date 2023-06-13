Samsung opens new era of OLED gaming with global launch of Odyssey OLED G9

Tuesday, 13 June, 2023 - 10:41

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today announced the global launch of the Odyssey OLED G9 gaming monitor (G93SC model), which has been enhanced with an even larger and wider display, starting a new era of OLED gaming. Building on the success of last year’s Odyssey OLED G8 (G85SB), the new monitor joins the lineup to open a new era of OLED gaming.

"Last year, Samsung addressed the demands and expectations of even the most experienced gamers with the launch of the Odyssey OLED G8," said Hoon Chung, Executive Vice President of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. "With the introduction of the Odyssey OLED G9, equipped with unrivalled picture quality, we are excited to offer our customers these powerful gaming monitors and raise the bar for OLED gaming."

Measuring 49 inches in size with a 1800R curvature, the Odyssey OLED G9 is the first OLED monitor to offer Dual Quad High Definition (DQHD; 5,120 x 1,440) resolution with a 32:9 ratio. The large and wide screen ratio enables users to lose themselves in super-ultrawide vistas - equivalent to two QHD screens side by side. At the same time, its rapid 0.03ms grey-to-grey (GtG) response time and 240Hz refresh rate offer players a competitive edge.

The addition of the Neo Quantum Processor Pro sets the Odyssey OLED G9 apart from other OLED gaming monitors. Using a deep learning algorithm, it intelligently analyses images and automatically upscales to adjust brightness while amplifying contrast. This enables the monitor to restore each detail and deliver the most brilliant images, pixel by pixel.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro further enhances the Odyssey OLED G9’s super smooth gameplay experience. With DisplayHDR™ True Black 400, the monitor delivers incredible details and vivid colours regardless of the game being played or the content the user is watching.

The Odyssey OLED G9 features a slim design housed within a sleek metal frame. On the back of the monitor is the much-loved CoreSync and Core Lighting+ which uses advanced lighting technology to match the colours on-screen, making content more immersive and bringing the gaming experience to life. Built-in stereo speakers complement on-screen content with crisp sound.

Unrivaled Choice on a Detailed, Vivid Display

The Odyssey OLED G9 offers a variety of convenient functions and features that provide an optimised experience whether gaming or viewing. Versatile connectivity options, including HDMI 2.1 and Micro HDMI 2.1, Display Port 1.4, and Auto Source Switch+, create cleaner connections from one central USB hub while providing a seamless experience regardless of the content source. The Height Adjustable Stand (HAS) enables users to find the perfect gaming or viewing position, regardless of what they are playing.

The Odyssey OLED G9 (G93SC) will be available to preorder in July, with availability for purchase in New Zealand in August at the recommended retail price of $3299.00. For more information about Samsung’s Odyssey OLED monitors and the full Odyssey lineup, please visit: https://www.samsung.com/ .

To celebrate the launch of a new model, Odyssey Cup will be held on the Samsung Odyssey Twitch channel on June 22, bringing 100 global gamers to an epic Fortnite tournament.