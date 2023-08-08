Spark launches new service management solution for corporates, enterprises and government

Tuesday, 8 August, 2023 - 10:50

Spark today announced the launch of ServiceFlex, a flexible and modular service management solution that leverages smart technology, automation, and artificial intelligence to help corporates, enterprises and government organisations achieve their business goals.

ServiceFlex brings the tools, best practices and governance together for a unified experience across Spark products and services to help customers create an empowered workforce and adopt efficient IT services. The solution also includes IT Service Management Services including IT service desk solutions and personalised engagement using digital channels staffed by NZ-based employees.

Penny White, Spark General Manager for Technology Services and Customer says, "ServiceFlex enables a significant change in our IT Service Management delivery model. What sets ServiceFlex apart is the move from purely looking at raw metrics to looking at the bigger picture, providing our customers with insights through key performance indicators (KPI’s) in interactive charts and graphs that measure end-to-end user experience. This creates a more collaborative partnership with our customers as we work with them to improve overall customer experience and evolve our services together according to their business needs.

"ServiceFlex can also help our customer’s IT operations teams streamline processes through intelligent operations, taking a proactive approach to prevent business disruption. For example, our Digital Lifecycle Management solution will fully automate the renewal of Digital Certificates, and our IT operations technology will speed up event diagnosis and resolution and identify ‘self-healing’ opportunities."

Spark ServiceFlex enables customers to:

Choose the right capabilities for their business through modular practices, and tiers of service Create a seamless service experience for end users with easy access via modern digital channels Get proactive insights and reporting to continuously optimise and automate IT services Access a customer experience dashboard and interactive KPI performance measures Reduce total cost of ownership through smart tooling and processes

More info on Spark ServiceFlex is available on www.serviceflex.co.nz and is available now to Spark’s corporate, enterprise and government clients.