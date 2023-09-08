Global internship programme to support Maori innovators in agri-food tech launches

Friday, 8 September, 2023 - 06:00

Applications are now open for Te Ara PÅtiki, a new global intern programme that will see MÄori innovators in STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) disciplines placed in world leading international food and agriculture tech businesses, initially in the United States of America.

The 3-month placements will see up to 15 promising MÄori leaders placed over the next three years, beginning with an inaugural cohort in the first half of 2024.

Te Ara PÅtiki Trust has been established by Arama Kukutai, CEO of leading indoor agriculture company Plenty, and co-founder and partner of Finistere Ventures (Ngati Tipa, Maniapoto, Te Aupouri), Francene Wineti (Te Ätihaunui-a-PÄpÄrangi, NgÄti Tuwharetoa, NgÄti Rangi, NgÄti Kahungunu ki Wairoa), and Dean Tilyard, founder of the Sprout Accelerator and partner at Finistere Ventures Aotearoa. Tui Te Hau (Rongomaiwahine, NgÄti Tuwharetoa and Te Arawa) has been appointed Executive Director.

"We are looking for smart, curious, MÄori applicants with technical education in science and related business degrees, ideally with some relevant work experience. We encourage everyone to register their interest as there will be multiple placement opportunities", says Te Hau.

Arama Kukutai, World class New Zealander recipient has been based in the US for over 20 years and is committed to using his extensive networks to support the "next wave" of MÄori talent.

"Te Ara PÅtiki recognises the significant impact that globally aware and connected MÄori leaders in STEM can have on MÄori economic and community development and is about creating unique relationships and experiences for them in our network in the US and beyond", says Arama.

"Aotearoa’s history and prosperity is rooted in our primary sector heritage as Kaitiaki. Globally, agriculture is facing disruption from multiple directions including climate change, changing consumer preferences, supply chain and geopolitical stress. Now more than ever, we need to understand global drivers to create a resilient future", says Kukutai.

Francene Wineti knows first-hand the benefits of international apprenticeships. She spent a year in Japan at NISSUI Seafood company and credits that experience in her work in iwi MÄori economic development.

"Te Ara PÅtiki is a world-class and ambitious programme, but more importantly it is a by MÄori for MÄori kaupapa" says Wineti.

The programme will draw on private donations and has also received MBIE support through the Expanding the Impact of Vision MÄtauranga initiative.

Recognising the importance of close collaboration with MÄori organisations, Te Ara PÅtiki will partner with Te PÅ«tea Whakatupu Trust (now known as Tapuwae roa), to identify budding MÄori entrepreneurs and support participants throughout their placement.

"Through Te Ara PÅtiki, we aim to be a catalyst, inspiring a new generation of MÄori innovators to think global. By opening-up our global network with startups that are changing the world in food and agriculture, we hope to inspire candidates to expand their horizons, for the betterment of our people" says Arama Kukutai.

Applications for the first intake are open and will close on 3 November 2023