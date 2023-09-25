New online platform for young women planning careers in science and technology

Monday, 25 September, 2023 - 10:07

With an aim to inspire Aotearoa’s next generation of female innovators in science and technology, Innovative Young Minds Charitable Trust (IYM) is excited to announce the launch of IYM Anytime. It’s an interactive online platform that enables young women to explore study and career options in STEMM - science, technology, engineering, mathematics and high-tech manufacturing.

IYM Anytime is completely free and can be accessed anytime, from anywhere. It includes comprehensive content on STEMM from industry experts, educators and women who have built successful careers in the sector.

IYM Anytime is specifically targeted at young women in Years 9 - 12. This is because research consistently shows that women are significantly under-represented STEMM in Aotearoa New Zealand. IYM is working hard to change this so the sector better reflects our diverse society.

Board Chair, Gaylene Hughes, is really excited about this new platform. "IYM Anytime is a game-changer for young women interested in science and technology. We believe that by providing a free dedicated resource and a strong mentoring programme, we can equip more young women with the tools they need to succeed and thrive in STEMM careers."

Key features of IYM Anytime include:

â In-depth content - IYM Anytime offers a collection of interviews, articles, virtual

tours and educational resources covering a wide variety of STEMM disciplines.

â Mentoring - young women can access free one-on-one mentoring to gain individual guidance, careers advice and access to a comprehensive database of scholarships.

â Community engagement - through discussion forums and online events, like-

minded young women will be able to connect with others who share their passions, exchange ideas and build a support network.

â Inspiring role models - IYM Anytime showcases profiles and stories of successful women who have broken through the barriers in their respective STEMM fields. This includes interviews with women who attended an IYM programme and have gone on to join the STEMM sector.

IYM Anytime has been established with a generous grant from 3M, alongside funding from The Gattung Foundation to provide one-on-one mentoring for users.

Launching on 25 September, IYM Anytime will help inspire, connect and enable young women to have a fulfilling career in the STEMM sector.