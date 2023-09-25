New AI tool helps Kiwis choose their party vote - Gravity NZ

Monday, 25 September, 2023 - 15:20

Who would Barbie vote for? What party appeals to Elon Musk? Is Gollum a National voter?

With polls showing 465,000 undecided, a new AI-powered tool is helping Kiwis choose their party vote.

‘Explained by Gravity’ is a free, online tool built by digital innovation company, Gravity. It provides voters with a better understanding of party policies - but with a twist. Each response uses AI to individually customise answers based on voters’ age, stage, personality, and preferences - or celebrity choices.

User profiles include a growing list of celebrities, entrepreneurs, media stars and fictional figures - yes, including Gandalf.

The site doesn’t tell anyone who to vote for - it explains policy in language relevant to the profile.

"We aim to simplify the intricate world of politics, making it more approachable and engaging for everyone, especially for those who might feel alienated by the conventional political discourse," says Gravity co-founder Eoghan Neligan.

‘Explained by Gravity’ was developed in a rapid prototyping process by Gravity. It helps that Gravity is made up of new immigrants with no history or background in New Zealand politics.

Neligan says the team were discussing the upcoming election and realised that most actually didn’t know much about it and weren’t very engaged. "We were aware of other great tools l but thought you would already have to have a certain level of engagement to interact with those. We thought maybe if we put a twist on the election might get someone to engage with it, take the piss but maybe learn something!

"The development process was a rapid and enlightening experience. It reinforced our belief that starting with a product and iterating on it allows for the surfacing and solving of different scenarios more effectively. It’s not just about creating a product; it’s about evolving it to meet the needs of the people."

Head of Studio Innovation, Avi Shenkin, says she wants to create something that not just informs but entertains.

"As a French-Israeli immigrant, my style is culturally influenced by directness, complemented by a touch of dark humour. Our tool embraces that spirit, making politics not just digestible, but also entertainingly irreverent.," says Shenkin.

"It’s about transforming complex political narratives into conversations that everyone can be a part of. This tool is our way of contributing to a more informed and inclusive democratic process."