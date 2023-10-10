Celebrating one year of Tech Tamaki Makaurau

Tuesday, 10 October, 2023 - 10:00

Reflecting on first year of momentous three-year programme to drive the region’s technology sector and establish Auckland as a global ‘tech city’

TÄtaki Auckland Unlimited is celebrating the successful completion of the first year of work for Tech TÄmaki Makaurau, a three-year strategy to grow Auckland’s technology industry, create jobs and attract talent and investment to the region.

Tech TÄmaki Makaurau was launched in 2022 by TÄtaki Auckland Unlimited, the region’s economic and cultural agency, in collaboration with industry, government and partners. The strategy identifies significant opportunities for the tech industry to drive economic prosperity for the region’s communities and to establish Auckland as a ‘tech city’ on the world stage.

There are three pillars to the Tech TÄmaki Makaurau strategy: manaakitanga (attracting home-

grown and international talent); kaitiakitanga (a sustainable and equitable future) and kÅtahitanga (a globally connected, inclusive and collaborative tech city).

Nick Hill, Chief Executive at TÄtaki Auckland Unlimited says: "Tech TÄmaki Makaurau is an exciting and ambitious programme, which aims to have a powerful impact on driving long-term economic growth, innovation, productivity, state of living and wellbeing. This work facilitates growth in the region that will support the wider economy to thrive while building a foundation for future prosperity."

Head of Tech and Innovation at TÄtaki Auckland Unlimited, Marissa Brindley says: "In this first year, we have delivered on an impressive list of actions which deserve to be celebrated. Working with partners and industry has been key to this success and we look forward to what we can accomplish together in the years to come."

Some of the key achievements TÄtaki Auckland Unlimited has been responsible for in the inaugural year of Tech TÄmaki Makaurau include:

- In conjunction with Spark Foundation, commissioned Te Au Hangarau research to

understand which factors influence participation and success of MÄori in the tech

industry.

- Launched Auckland is Calling international talent attraction, achieving 200,000 unique

website views in two months.

- Launched the Migrants in Tech community event series with four events held bringing

together over 100 attendees at each.

- Established Aerospace Auckland Inc., an independent industry body to advance

Auckland’s aerospace sector, with four events held.

- Released the 2022 Auckland Tech Sector Insights report in conjunction with Technology

Investment Network.

- Facilitated the NZ CleanTech Mission to Singapore in partnership with Callaghan

Innovation and New Zealand Trade and Enterprise.

- Enabled five emerging deep tech companies to showcase their technology and innovation

to a Prime Ministerial trade delegation from Finland.

- In partnership with University of Auckland, delivered the Digital Manufacturing Light pilot

to support SME manufacturing firms with digital transformation.

Nick Hill says Tech TÄmaki Makaurau found its origins in the inaugural Auckland’s Future, Now summit hosted by TÄtaki Auckland Unlimited in 2020.

"TÄtaki Auckland Unlimited developed and delivered Auckland’s Future, Now as a way to explore how local and central government, the public and private sectors, and industry could mobilise and work together to advance the economic recovery of TÄmaki Makaurau through COVID-19. A key commitment emerging from the summit was a strategy to grow Auckland’s tech industry and it’s fantastic to see that idea brought to life as Tech TÄmaki Makaurau, delivering positive outcomes for the region, its businesses and people," says Nick Hill.

Recently, TÄtaki Auckland Unlimited launched The State of the City 2023 report, an annual global benchmarking project, in partnership with Committee for Auckland and Deloitte.

Head of Tech and Innovation at TÄtaki Auckland Unlimited, Marissa Brindley says: "The findings from The State of the City study reinforce several drivers and objectives behind the development of Tech TÄmaki Makaurau. The report highlighted the need for an increase in focus on innovation and fostering wider ways to innovate, as well as the importance of connecting Auckland into international markets, cities and clusters. It also identified having tighter co-ordination between tech employers and education providers will be crucial to grow the domestic talent pipeline. This validation of the Tech TÄmaki Makaurau strategy and actions within an international context is highly informative and encouraging."

Nick Hill says: "TÄtaki Auckland Unlimited has had a significant reduction in funding as part of Auckland Council’s recent annual budget. Through this, we remain committed to delivering key aspects of Tech TÄmaki Makaurau, with a focus on the growth of deep tech industries with strong ties to universities and investment, as outlined in our 2022-2025 Statement of Intent. I feel confident in us building on the momentum gained already."

Looking ahead, the industry prioritisations for the second year of the Tech TÄmaki Makaurau strategy are:

- Continuing to focus on developing a pipeline of diverse talent for the industry, particularly MÄori and Pacific youth.

- Showcasing Auckland domestically and internationally as a place of tech and innovation for the purpose of attracting investment and talent.

- Fostering partnerships with offshore tech hubs, investors and companies. - Seeking to understand how we can support ethical adoption and leverage of emerging AI technology for the benefit of Auckland’s tech ecosystem.

- Leveraging Auckland’s strengths in engineering and science-based innovation. - Fostering culture of collaboration and knowledge sharing within our domestic tech ecosystem.