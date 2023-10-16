VFX Guild Auckland launch

Monday, 16 October, 2023 - 11:29

The Visual Effects Professional’s Guild of New Zealand (VFXG) is a non-profit organisation established to represent VFX and animation professionals throughout New Zealand. We have come a long way since our soft launch in 2022 and are excited to be telling the Auckland VFX industry about it!

We have assembled some top notch VFX professionals for the evening. Tobias Wolters, VFX Supervisor and VFX Producers Max Serges and Will Reece who will all be joining us to talk about the evolution of the VFX production department, interdepartmental collaboration and onset workflows including emerging technologies.

We welcome local screen industry, VFX academic staff and students on Thursday the 2nd of November to the Media Design School for a networking event, doors open at 7PM.

We are launching our ‘Join Now’ Campaign which offers members who sign up on the night and receive 25% off of their annual membership fee.

We are delighted to have assembled these speakers for our event:

Tobias Wolters is a visionary VFX Supervisor who's talent and hard work have earned him numerous accolades, including the Best Picture Award in Las Vegas for his film Disceptatio. He took on more challenging roles as Co-producer and VFX Supervisor for major film and episodic projects. Tobias joined the VFX team on the highly anticipated Lord of the Rings Amazon series, as a VFX Supervisor. He is now the VFX Supervisor for the new Time Bandits series, where his innovative techniques, including miniatures, glass shots and virtual production work, are characterising this modern rendition of a classic.

Max Serges is a Visual Effects Producer based in New Zealand and Europe. He has extensive experience in virtual production, and his background as a Development Producer for leading studios gives him an impressive track record of delivering high-quality content. His drive to constantly improve his craft stems from his passion for modern filmmaking and the desire to enable better storytelling. He has worked on major projects for leading studios such as Warner Bros and Netflix. Currently, Max is producing Visual Effects for Time Bandits, an Apple/ Paramount+ Production in New Zealand.

Will Reece is a VFX Producer based between London and Wellington. He is known for his work on Avengers Infinity War, Netflix’s The Witcher and Apple’s Masters of the Air. Will is currently working on Time Bandits an Apple/ Paramount+ Production in New Zealand.

Sharon Lark (VFXG Board Co-Chair) is an independent VFX Producer working for 25 years on major international features: Prince of Persia, The Chronicles of Narnia and Casino Royale, among others. After relocating back to NZ, she has worked on co-productions: Thunderbirds are Go, The Luminaries, Cleverman, and Mr Corman as well as other domestic NZ productions.

If you are a VFX professional, academic staff or student from anywhere in TÄmaki Makaurau, Auckland, come along to Media Design School for this networking event and find out more about the VFX Professionals Guild, hear from industry leading professionals discuss their thoughts on the impact of Virtual Production and AI as well as meeting some other like minded people.